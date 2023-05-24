Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. 575,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

