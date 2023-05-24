Copperleaf Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Copperleaf Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,010 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $134,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 277,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

