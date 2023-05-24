Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases 1,326 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.6% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $412.25. 836,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,345. The stock has a market cap of $306.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $409.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

