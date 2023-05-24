Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 2,994 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.48. 708,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,009. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

