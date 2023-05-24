Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Largest Position

Massachusetts Institute of Technology boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,703,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689,030 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for about 70.1% of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s holdings in Coupang were worth $422,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Coupang by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,497 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 677,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100,827 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Coupang Stock Down 1.6 %

Coupang stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.