Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $68.24 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $68.24 million and $22.88 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000713 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007871 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 221,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

