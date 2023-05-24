Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,956,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,539,000 after buying an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 831,041 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $63,495,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 214,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.02). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.55% and a negative net margin of 4,090.69%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.