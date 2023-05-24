Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,956,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,539,000 after buying an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 831,041 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $63,495,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 214,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.02). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.55% and a negative net margin of 4,090.69%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.