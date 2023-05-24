Cronos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.39 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $8.39 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00053457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00039632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

