Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Crown Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $110.80.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

