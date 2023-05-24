CSR Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:CSR)

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, May 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

CSR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Tindall purchased 20,000 shares of CSR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.25 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,000.00 ($70,000.00). 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

Featured Stories

