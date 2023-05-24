CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.95

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $6.79. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT Private Equity Trust Price Performance
Shares of CTPE opened at GBX 488.33 ($6.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £355.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 455.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. CT Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 375.51 ($4.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 534 ($6.64).
CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile
