CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

CYBR stock opened at $147.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.21. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

