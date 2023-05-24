Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.31. 22,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 23,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $9.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.00.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Cyclerion Therapeutics
About Cyclerion Therapeutics
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.