Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.31. 22,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 23,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $9.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cyclerion Therapeutics

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 25,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate.

