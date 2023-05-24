Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1861 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.61.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.