Decred (DCR) Tops One Day Volume of $979,330.79

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Decred has a market cap of $245.81 million and $979,330.79 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.42 or 0.00062324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00131966 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00038891 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024466 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003829 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000475 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,971,298 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

