Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $517.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on DE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.
Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %
DE stock opened at $360.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.43. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of Deere & Company
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.