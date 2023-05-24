Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $517.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

DE stock opened at $360.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.43. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

