Destiny Capital Corp CO Purchases Shares of 30,631 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises about 2.4% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,849,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 125,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after buying an additional 85,881 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.98. 10,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,333. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

