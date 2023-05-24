DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,427,189.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,247 shares of company stock worth $16,489,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $115.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.49. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 165.27 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.