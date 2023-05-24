DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $14.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.58. The stock had a trading volume of 195,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

