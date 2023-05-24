Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance
Shares of DBD stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
