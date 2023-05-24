Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,086 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 21,256.7% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,810,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 909,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 701,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

