Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBDGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,086 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 21,256.7% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,810,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 909,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 701,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

