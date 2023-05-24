Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.60. 1,096,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,039. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.