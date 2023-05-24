Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,376 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.29. 165,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,025. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy Partners

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

