Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 2.5% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.92. 100,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

