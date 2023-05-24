Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE:SUN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

