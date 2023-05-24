Dividend Assets Capital LLC Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 407,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,975,000 after buying an additional 359,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.
Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $227.79. 365,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,767. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $278.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
