Dividend Assets Capital LLC Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 407,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,975,000 after buying an additional 359,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $227.79. 365,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,767. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $278.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.