Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 12,830 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after acquiring an additional 582,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 488,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 364,763 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

ELS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.80. 78,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $77.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

