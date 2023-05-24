Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 952 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $15.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,261. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

