Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 3.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 365,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,970. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

