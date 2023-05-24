Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

