e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.72 million.

ELF stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,094. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $97.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

