Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lowered by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,516 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 11.6% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $55,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $6,278,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $5,127,912 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.29. 1,030,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.87 and its 200-day moving average is $164.59. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

