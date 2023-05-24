ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22,400 shares traded.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
