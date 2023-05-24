Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $110.60

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.60 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 111.20 ($1.38), with a volume of 510874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.40 ($1.40).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.74) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Ecora Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a market cap of £290.87 million, a PE ratio of 351.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.98.

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,187.50%.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £12,114.94 ($15,068.33). In other Ecora Resources news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £12,114.94 ($15,068.33). Also, insider Patrick Meier purchased 28,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £39,434.30 ($49,047.64). 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.

