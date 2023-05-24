Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.62

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.62 and traded as high as C$20.46. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$20.30, with a volume of 357,464 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFN shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.38.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of C$7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.64.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$292.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.2424429 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Element Fleet Management

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$494,130.00. In related news, Director Jay A. Forbes acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$494,130.00. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.