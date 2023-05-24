Element Solutions Inc (ESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NYSE ESI opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

