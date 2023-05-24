Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 8,934 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises 2.0% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Liberty Global by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

Liberty Global Price Performance

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. 969,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,320. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

