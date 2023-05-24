ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.03 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $22.03 million and $1,045.45 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00026842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,178.10 or 1.00039051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.1209169 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15,454.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

