Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Embecta Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. Embecta has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Embecta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Embecta by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Embecta by 1.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Embecta by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Embecta by 493.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

