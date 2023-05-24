Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at CSFB

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at CSFB from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.00.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Trading Down 0.1 %

Emera stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 174,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,423. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. Emera has a 12 month low of C$48.63 and a 12 month high of C$64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00.

About Emera

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1684269 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.