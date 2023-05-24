Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) to Issue GBX 0.81 Dividend

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ESP opened at GBX 92.64 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £558.97 million, a P/E ratio of 848.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Empiric Student Property has a 1-year low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 103.80 ($1.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Empiric Student Property from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empiric Student Property

About Empiric Student Property

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Alice Avis purchased 53,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £46,096 ($57,333.33). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

