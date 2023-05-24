ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.13

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $9.68. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 4,254 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

