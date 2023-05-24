ENN Energy Holdings Limited (XNGSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.9934 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.25.

ENN Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $68.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

ENN Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.