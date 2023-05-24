ENN Energy Holdings Limited (XNGSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.9934 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.25.

ENN Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $68.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Featured Stories

