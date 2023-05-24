Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.22% of Enova International worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. 35,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,481. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.54. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.63.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $483.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $644,271. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enova International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

