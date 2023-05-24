Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.22% of Enova International worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enova International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. 35,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,481. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.54. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.63.
Insider Transactions at Enova International
In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $644,271. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enova International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
