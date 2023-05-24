Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $94.14 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and $94.14 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $17.74 or 0.00067724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,190.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00321879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00576702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.45 or 0.00425523 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001166 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,111,920 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

