Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.93

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.93 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.38 ($0.03). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.38 ($0.03), with a volume of 4,541,848 shares.

Eurasia Mining Stock Up 11.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.91. The company has a market cap of £71.87 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

