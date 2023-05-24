Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $129.81

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.81 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.37). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.42), with a volume of 30,228 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Eurocell Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.82. The stock has a market cap of £129.46 million, a P/E ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Eurocell Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,500.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Scott bought 13,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £19,800.48 ($24,627.46). In other news, insider Michael Scott bought 13,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £19,800.48 ($24,627.46). Also, insider Derek Mapp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £127,000 ($157,960.20). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 115,148 shares of company stock valued at $14,836,568. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eurocell

(Get Rating)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.