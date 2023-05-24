Everdome 24 Hour Volume Tops $675,552.13 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. Everdome has a market cap of $22.52 million and approximately $675,552.13 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

