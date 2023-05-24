Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 364.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

