Evoke Wealth LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

