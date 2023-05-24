Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

